PODCAST: Bills, Josh Allen ready to roll vs. Jaguars
The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football over the course of the 2021 season. Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again.
Ahead of facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, could Bills quarterback Josh Allen start pulling away in the MVP race? And vs. the Jags, is there anything Buffalo should worry about?
Listen to the latest episode of the Bills Wire podcast right here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).
