PODCAST: Bills fend off pesky Patriots

It was seemingly a moment that everyone affiliated with the Buffalo Bills at any point over the last 20-plus years had clamored for. The unofficial end of the New England Patriots’ stranglehold over the AFC East, and it came via a 24-21 win for the Bills. While this New England squad looked much, much different from last year, they still admirably battled the Bills with the same tenacity that they always have, and didn’t roll over for Buffalo.

Aside from the game-sealing fumble from quarterback Cam Newton in the final seconds, the Patriots played smart football, never being too overly aggressive with their play calling. Their offense, outside of Newton, running back James White and maybe running back Rex Burkhead, was made up of players that you would probably never have in your starting fantasy lineup. They were impressive, but that’s the genius of New England coach Bill Belichick.

The Bills came out and played gritty football, and came out on top in a nail biter. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but there were certainly some positives to come from it. The running game finally got some traction, which is something that many have been clamoring for. The defense continues to tighten up, and their “bend, don’t break” style of play has led to the most crucial defensive stands happening when needed most.

There’s a lot to build off of for this game, as the Bills prepare for their tougher stretch of schedule, starting with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

But before seeing the Seahawks, Bills Wire podcast host Matt Johnson and contributor David De Cristofaro breakdown the week that was.

