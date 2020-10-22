PODCAST: Bill Belichick takes a not-so-subtle shot at NFL brass

Bill Belichick didn’t hide his displeasure at the New England Patriots’ inability to practice ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium last Sunday.

The coach repeatedly pointed to the Patriots’ limited time on the practice field, which included one full practice and one walkthrough over two weeks. Quarterback Cam Newton, who was on the reserve COVID-19 list for the first practice, was only able to attend the walkthrough practice. And he admitted he was out of sync with his receivers, largely because of his time away from the team.

So it should come as no surprise that we think Belichick was unhappy with the NFL for poorly handling the scheduling of the team’s game. The coach seemed discontent with how the league forced a Patriots-Chiefs game in Week 4. And the beef seemed to continue. We dive into that — and much more — in this week’s version of the Patriots Wire podcast.