Podcast: Bill Belichick made a brutal coaching error against the Buccaneers

The more we looked at the New England Patriots’ decision to go for it on fourth down, the more we grew to dislike it. Bill Belichick elected to ask kicker Nick Folk to match his career-long (56 yards) in the pouring rain and in the closing moments of one of the biggest regular-season games of the year. (We agreed with the decision at first. And then changed our minds and came to the conclusion that it was the wrong call.)

And even if Folk had made it — which he didn’t — the Patriots would have given Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to make another drive. So we dive into that decision, among so many other elements of a thrilling Patriots-Buccaneers game. We look ahead to the Houston Texans matchup.

Be sure to subscribe to the podcast on Apple’s podcast app or through Spotify. Here you are: this week’s podcast.

(One note: We recorded this podcast BEFORE the Stephon Gilmore trade. We have plenty of thoughts on that.)

List