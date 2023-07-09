PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: Can the Nebraska Cornhuskers snap their bowl drought this year?

Nebraska has the longest bowl drought of any Power Five team. As a result, there were significant changes made in Lincoln this offseason. They brought in former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. To help break down the Cornhuskers' moves and preview their season, The Athletic's Mitch Sherman joins James Neveau. They talk about the return of running back tandem in Anthony Grant and Gabe Ervin. They also discuss how adding dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims from Georgia Tech can help them this season.

