PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: Running backs Blake Corum, Jaylin Lucas take center stage in 2023

In the latest episode of Big Ten Country, James Neveau talks to Michigan running back Blake Corum about his recovery from knee surgery, expectations around the Wolverines in 2023, and what motivates him on and off the field. Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas also joins the show to discuss the Hoosiers' offense, his spectacular kick-returning ability, and who he models his game after.

