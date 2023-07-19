PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: Can Ohio State solve QB battle, compete for national title?

In the latest episode of Big Ten Country, James Neveau is previewing Ohio State’s season, and their pursuit of another College Football Playoff appearance. With Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch, we preview the quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, examine what makes Marvin Harrison Jr. so special, and why Ryan Day is still considering giving up play-calling duties.

