PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: Rutgers University with Greg Schiano, Brian Fonseca

The Scarlet Knights of Rutgers University are looking to improve their season this year under head coach Greg Schiano. After going 4-8 last year, Rutgers hired a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, and they have an ongoing QB battle this summer. Head coach Greg Schiano joins James Neveau to break down the 2023 Scarlet Knights. Later, Rutgers beat reporter for New Jersey Advance Media Brian Fonseca joins to preview the upcoming season and what all Rutgers fans should look for this year.

