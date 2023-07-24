PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: Are Drew Allar, Penn State poised to challenge Michigan and Ohio State?

In the latest episode of Big Ten Country, James Neveau previews Penn State's upcoming season with On3's Greg Pickel. They discuss Drew Allar's chances at success, how the Nittany Lions' offensive line gives them an edge in the conference, and whether the team has what it takes to finally dethrone the Wolverines and Buckeyes

