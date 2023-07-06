PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: Purdue University with head coach Ryan Walters, Tom Dienhart

As we continue our preview series for the upcoming football season on the Big Ten Country Podcast, we shift our focus to the reigning Big Ten West Champions, the Purdue Boilermakers. New head coach Ryan Walters joins host James Neveau to help break down all their offseason moves and acquisitions. Walters discusses landing his first head coaching job, what fans can expect from Purdue's new quarterback Hudson Card and more. Later, writer for On3.com, Tom Dienhart, joins James to give an insider's perspective on how he thinks Hudson Card and Devin Mockobee will fit into Purdue's air raid offense.