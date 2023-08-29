PODCAST: Big Ten Country previews Nebraska-Minnesota as college football season finally arrives

The 2023 college football season is finally here, and the very first game in the Big Ten slate will take place in the Twin Cities as Matt Rhule makes his Nebraska debut against PJ Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers. James Neveau chats with The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman and 24/7 Sports’ Ryan Burns to preview a key Big Ten West showdown.

