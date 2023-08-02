On this episode of Big Ten Country Podcast, James Neveau is joined by three players from the conference. First, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai joins the podcast to discuss why he transferred to Wisconsin from Southern Methodist University, and he talked about the relationship he is developing with his new teammates. Later, Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta talks about growing up in the suburbs of Chicago and his breakout season last year. Finally, Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford discusses his relationship with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and his development as a tight end.

PODCAST: Big Ten Country Preview: Who will win Paul Bunyan's Axe this season, Wisconsin or Minnesota? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago