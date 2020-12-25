Podcast: The best and worst of Formula 1 in 2020

From the genuine possibility of not having a Formula 1 season at all this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the series crammed in 17 races with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes ultimately dominating to the F1 world drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

While it was a unique season in terms of a redrawn race calendar and new COVID-19 protocols, the year also saw F1 reflect on its own position in the wider world through inclusivity and diversity pledges, symbolised by the taking a knee gesture before each race.

There was also plenty of familiar storylines which developed throughout the season, as the driver market erupted during lockdown and culminated in Sergio Perez landing at Red Bull at the expense of Alexander Albon for 2021.

Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith, Motorsport.com F1 editor Jonathan Noble, GP Racing executive editor Stuart Codling and Motorsport Network director of digital strategy Jessica McFadyen to review the best and worst of 2020, plus look forward to what 2021 will hold.