PODCAST: The best defensive scheme fits from the 2024 draft

The NFL draft was almost a month ago and most of the analysis has been done. But some players appear to fit in their team’s particular schemes better than other.

In a new edition of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell” with Doug Farrar, they discuss defensive players.

The Arizona Cardinals are a part of it, as they see the defensive backs trio of Max Melton, Elijah Jones and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as potentially remaking the team’s secondary.

Check out the full episode below.

Who are the players they discuss?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire