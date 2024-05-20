PODCAST: The best defensive scheme fits from the 2024 draft
The NFL draft was almost a month ago and most of the analysis has been done. But some players appear to fit in their team’s particular schemes better than other.
In a new edition of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell” with Doug Farrar, they discuss defensive players.
The Arizona Cardinals are a part of it, as they see the defensive backs trio of Max Melton, Elijah Jones and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as potentially remaking the team’s secondary.
Check out the full episode below.
Who are the players they discuss?
The Arizona Cardinals’ secondary with cornerbacks Elijah Jones and Max Melton, and safety Dadrian Taylor-Demerson;
The Detroit Lions’ cornerback group with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.;
The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary with cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and defensive back Cooper DeJean;
The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line with DL Marshawn Kneeland;
The Buffalo Bills’ secondary with safety Cole Bishop;
The Green Bay Packers’ safeties with Javon Bullard and Kitan Oladapo;
The San Francisco 49ers’ secondary with Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.