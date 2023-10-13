Podcast: Who can beat Georgia?

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch ahead of UGA at Vanderbilt!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the season to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Lynch and J.C. discuss the win over Kentucky, preview Vanderbilt and talk about which college football teams could beat the Bulldogs.

Also on the show:

Key players to watch

Predictions

