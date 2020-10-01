PODCAST: Bears wave the white flag on the Mitchell Trubisky era

The Mitchell Trubisky era has come to an end in Chicago.

While many expected it to an inevitability, not many expected it would happen so soon. Especially when Trubisky had led the Bears to a 2-0 record and had already proven he could lead his team from behind in the fourth quarter.

But, when all was said and done, head coach Matt Nagy had finally seen enough inconsistencies to pull the plug on Trubisky and roll with veteran Nick Foles, a decision that there’s no coming back from.

Sure, Trubisky might get another chance to suit up with the Bears this season — be it due to injury or potential struggles by Foles. But the damage has already been done. The chapter already closed. Trubisky’s time in Chicago will soon be coming to a merciful end, and he’ll become just another name on a long list of failed quarterbacks in Bears history.

Which is a shame because Trubisky has done everything right since being drafted by the Bears No. 2 overall in 2017. He’s been a hard worker, a leader for this team and someone that’s earned the respect and admiration of his teammates. He’s done everything. Everything, that is, except become Chicago’s long-awaited franchise quarterback.

As the Bears prepare for their Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) and myself discussed the end of Trubisky era, the impact of Nick Foles in this offense, the loss of Tarik Cohen and previewed the match-up against the Colts in the fifth episode of our brand new Bears Wire podcast.

You can listen to the fifth episode below:

You can catch a new episode every Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

Next week’s episode will recap the Bears’ Week 4 contest against the Colts and preview Chicago’s Week 5 match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.