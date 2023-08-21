On this episode of the Under Center Podcast, Kenneth Davis and Josh Schrock talk about what they saw from the Bears during joint practices and the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. They discuss the offense's struggles and the Bears' decision not to play Justin Fields. Later, they talk about how Trevis Gipson and other roster bubble guys performed in Indy. Finally, the guys discuss Tyson Bagent's impressive play vs. the Colts and the chance he'll unseat P.J. Walker as the backup QB.

PODCAST: Bears' Tyson Bagent makes case to be QB2, Justin Fields and offense struggle in joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago