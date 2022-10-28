Podcast: Bears shock us all with all-around dominant win

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world with a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots last Monday night, where all three phases were clicking.

The Bears scored a season-high 33 points, where quarterback Justin Fields had his best game as a pro. Chicago rushed for 243 yards behind Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. They now have the best run game in the NFL. This is one of those performances that the offense can build on moving forward, where Luke Getsy finally found a way to utilize Fields’ athleticism.

Outside of a couple of plays, the Bears defense dominated the Patriots. They held New England scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers. Chicago’s run defense also showed improvement, allowing just 70 yards on the ground by the Patriots.

Oh, and there’s the simple, yet impressive, matter of Matt Eberflus out-coaching the GOAT in Bill Belichick. I mean, everyone saw this coming, right?

As the Bears gear up for a Week 8 game against the Cowboys, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) recap Chicago’s dominating win over the Patriots, discuss the offensive line and preview the matchup against Dallas.

