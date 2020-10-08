PODCAST: What is the Bears’ long-term plan at QB?

Chicago Bears fans don’t need to be reminded about the franchise’s woes at the quarterback position. It’s something that’s existed long before general manager Ryan Pace traded up one spot to draft Mitchell Trubisky over four years ago.

The Bears haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman in the 1940s. Sure, Jay Cutler was the next closest thing in the 2010s. Jim McMahon could’ve been a franchise quarterback had me been able to stay healthy during the 1980s.

But three potential franchise quarterbacks in the span of eight decades is simply inexcusable.

The Bears were hoping Trubisky was going to be the guy to change all of that. He wasn’t. And when former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles replaced him in the starting line-up, there was reason to believe he was going to be a short-term solution at the position.

Which could still be true. But following an abysmal offensive showing last week against the Indianapolis Colts, it’s a reminder that the Bears just haven’t had success at the quarterback position.

Matt Nagy has his quarterback in Foles to run his offense the way he wants to truly run it. It’s something that’s been in the works for awhile. It’s why the Bears traded a fourth-round pick and paid Foles $21 million guaranteed. So Nagy could have his guy — his Alex Smith — to execute this offense.

But the fact of the matter is, the problems on offense extend beyond the quarterback. It trickles down from the offensive line down to the play-caller himself.

And unless Nagy — who was brought here to jumpstart this offense — finds a way to get this offense on track for the first time in two years, his future could certainly be in jeopardy. And the Bears will be turning to the NFL Draft and hoping that maybe — just maybe — this next QB will stick.

As the Bears prepare for their Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) and myself discussed the Bears’ long-term plan at quarterback, Chicago’s offensive struggles and previewed the match-up against the Bucs in the sixth episode of our brand new Bears Wire podcast.

