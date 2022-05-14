Podcast: Bears draft reactions and a Nick Foles farewell

The Chicago Bears have welcomed 11 new rookies with their 2022 NFL draft class, including top selections cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

While we didn’t know much about general manager Ryan Poles’ tendencies, we learned a little about his approach in the NFL draft — to stockpile draft picks and attack areas of weakness.

In this case, that included the secondary and the offensive line. Chicago used their top two draft selections to address holes at cornerback and safety, as well as drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3.

But it all comes back to quarterback Justin Fields. Many criticized the Bears for failing to address offense until the third round when they selected wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. And with questions remaining on the offensive line and in the receiving corps, it’s fair to wonder if Fields is being put in a position to succeed in Year 2.

Following the 2022 NFL draft, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are breaking down Chicago’s top selections, discussing the Bears’ offensive approach and bidding farewell to the man, the myth, the legend, Nick Foles.

