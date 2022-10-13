Podcast: Is Bailey Zappe-mania running too wild for the Patriots?

It might not last longer than a couple of weeks, but the New England Patriots are clearly in the Bailey Zappe era right now. And Patriots fans are loving every second of it.

During this week’s episode of the Patriots Wire Podcast, Ryan O’Leary and I delve into Zappe-mania and if it could overtake Mac Jones as the starting quarterback in New England. We also discuss rookie cornerback Jack Jones, who is an emerging star in the Patriots’ defensive backfield.

Cleveland Browns talk and the Week 6 road trip is on the menu as well. The Patriots put an end to their two-game losing streak by knocking off the Detroit Lions last week. But can they keep it going on Sunday against a Browns team with a former Patriot as their starting quarterback?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire