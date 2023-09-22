PODCAST: Alan Williams resigns, Justin Fields' comments about Bears' coaching staff shake Halas Hall
Kenneth Davis, Josh Schrock and Alex Shapiro hop on an emergency episode of the Under Center podcast to recap a wild, bizarre day at Halas Hall. They discuss Alan Williams' resignation from defensive coordinator and the circumstances surrounding the announcement. They also dive into Justin Fields' honest diagnosis for his early struggles, a conversation with the coaches, and a vow to say “F it” and play free. Finally, they talk about Braxton Jones' neck injury and the release of quarterback Nathan Peterman.
