PODCAST: AFC/NFC Championship Game reactions; Cardinals HC updates

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. In this edition of the podcast Seth Cox and I react to the games and look at the games from a Cardinals perspective.

We also discuss the latest information in the Cardinals’ coaching search. We talk about Sean Payton, Vic Fangio and a new candidate who has emerged.

Here are the times for the topics:

(1:00) Reactions to the Eagles’ win over the 49ers

(21:52) Reactions to the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals

(42:07) Sean Payton, Vic Fangio, Jonathan Gannon and more coaching updates

