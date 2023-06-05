Podcast: Aaron Murray on why Dylan Raiola picked Georgia

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia star quarterback Aaron Murray!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the offseason to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Murray recently stopped by to give his take on why elite 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola chose the Bulldogs.

Watch here, on YouTube

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts

Also on the show:

UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s quarterback development

SEC scheduling debate

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest offseason episodes with former Georgia and NFL safety Bacarri Rambo!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire