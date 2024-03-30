PODCAST: 2024 NFL free agency wrap-up, reactions

As the calendar prepares to flip to April, the NFL is mostly done with free agency. The biggest deals and the minor deals have been made.

Yes, players will still sign, but the next month will be almost all about the NFL draft.

To wrap things up, the “Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar” podcast goes over the final moves of the second wave of free agency.

They have some interesting thoughts on former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore being added to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense with new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Enjoy this great episode about the following:

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire