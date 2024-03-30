PODCAST: 2024 NFL free agency wrap-up, reactions
As the calendar prepares to flip to April, the NFL is mostly done with free agency. The biggest deals and the minor deals have been made.
Yes, players will still sign, but the next month will be almost all about the NFL draft.
To wrap things up, the “Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar” podcast goes over the final moves of the second wave of free agency.
They have some interesting thoughts on former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore being added to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense with new quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Enjoy this great episode about the following:
00:00 – Intro
00:45 – Brian Burns to the Giants
04:29 – Justin Fields to the Steelers
08:04 – Kenny Pickett to the Eagles
12:35– Calvin Ridley to the Titans
15:45 – Hollywood Brown to the Chiefs
19:50 – Rondale Moore to the Falcons
23:49 – Texans’ new pass rush with Danielle Hunter
27:10 – Jets’ new pieces on offense
29:16 – Chase Young to the Saints
32:24 – Lions defense
36:38 – Sam Howell to the Seahawks
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.