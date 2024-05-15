PODCAST: 2024 Cardinals schedule release predictions





The 2024 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. Arizona time. At that time, we will know whether the Arizona Cardinals will open at home or on the road, how many nationally televised prime-time games they will have and how they will close out the season.

But before that happens, cohost Seth Cox and I put together our schedule predictions, and we talk about what specifically about the schedule release we are looking for.

Before that, we look at the usage of new Cardinals receiver Zay Jones when he was in Jacksonville and what that means for the roster.

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) How the Cardinals might use WR Zay Jones

(12:00) What we are looking for in the schedule release

(31:12) Schedule predictions for the Cardinals

