PODCAST: 2024 Cardinals draft preview – linebackers and safeties

This edition of the podcast covers perhaps the 2024 NFL draft’s two weakest positions and two positions that appears to have the lowest roster priority in this phase of the offseason.

Cohost Seth Cox and I discuss the off-ball linebackers and the safeties to know in the draft for the Cardinals in this edition of the podcast.

When it comes to the Cardinals’ three first selections, two in the first round and one early in the second, linebacker and safety are not going to be the selections, that is, unless you consider Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean a safety.

Still left to come up in our draft preview series are the defensive line, edge defenders and cornerbacks.

Times and topics

(1:00) linebackers

(23:15) safeties

