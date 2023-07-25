PODCAST: 2023 UNLV Football Preview

PODCAST: Wyoming 2023 Football Preview

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2023 season of the UNLV Rebel football squad. The team has a new coach and a bunch of new faces with Barry Odom running the ship after Marcus Arroyo was let go after last year’s 5-7 season.

There is optimism with an experienced coach in Odom but also him bringing in Brennan Marion whose ‘Go-Go offense’ people intrigued in that potential. Will this be the first time in nearly a decade that the Rebels will go back to a bowl game?

