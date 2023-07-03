PODCAST: 2023 San Diego State Football Preview

How many games will the Aztecs win?

Offense needs some work, again.

Jeremy and Matt are back to take a look at San Diego State’s upcoming 2023 season. There was a bit of drama with the Aztecs hoping for an invite to the Pac-12 for 2024. That is discussed as is what are the expectations for the 2023 season. San Diego State have quite a few question marks on offense with new running backs, wide receivers and a reshuffled offensive line.

The defense is going to be good but time will tell how well the transfers will step in and play.

