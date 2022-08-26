PODCAST: 2022 Week 0 Mountain West Football Preview

Football is back!

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

How many wins for the Mountain West?

Jeremy and Matt are here to preview Week 0 of college football. Football is back! We preview the five Mountain West games this week and give picks for each and everyone one of them. There are a few Power 5 games mixed in along with Group of Five, and a single FCS game.

We also make a bold upset pick, answer listener questions, and attempt to name a player of the week before the games are even played.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

