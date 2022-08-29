PODCAST: 2022 Week 0 Mountain West Football Recap

Five games in the books

How many wins for the Mountain West?

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap the five games that started the Mountain West season for Week 0. There was some good intel in this first set of games.

We learn enough but not too much to divert away from our preseason projections, but some of these results leave things to be desired.

Wyoming looked lost on offense and defense.

UNLV had a great offensive performance, who cares it was against Idaho State

Utah State had some really good moments vs. UConn

Hawaii is in for a really long rebuild

Nevada’s defense looks better than expected

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

