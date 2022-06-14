PODCAST: 2022 Utah State Football Preview

Can Aggies Repeat?

Year 2 for Blake Anderson

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 Utah State football season as Blake Anderson enters his second year in Logan. Repeating as champions will be difficult but not out of the question for the Aggies. They return one of the best quarterbacks in Logan Bonner, there is a healthy Calvin Tyler at running back and a deep offensive line, but finding a new star receiver is the biggest offensive question.

The defense losses some talent but it is a deep unit and despite losing about half of their starters it should be a solid unit, and the one potential weak link is the secondary that replaces three starters.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

