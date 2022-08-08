PODCAST: 2022 UNLV Football Preview

Rebels looking to show some improvement in 2022

Is this Marcus Arroyo’s year?

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 UNLV football season. Head coach Marcus Arroyo is heading into his third year on the job and looking to improve off of his two-win season. The Rebels have two new coordinators, a quarterback battle, they need to replace their best running back ever and lost two key defenders this past year.

UNLV has some hope if they can be healthy under center plus they have the potential to have a pretty good receiving group surrounding Kyle Williams. The offensive line is full of transfers but the overall biggest concern is the defense and if they can be better than one of the worst 15 units in all of college football.

They were close last year in games with six losses by one score. Get a few of those back and this team should be able to double its two wins from last year.

