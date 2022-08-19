PODCAST: 2022 San Jose State Football Preview

Rebound for the Spartans?

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Brent Brennan glad he stayed?

Jeremy and Matt are back to take a look at the 2022 San Jose State football team. The Spartans took a step back in 2021 after winning the conference in 2020. The big question is if the Spartans as good as 2020 or as bad as 2021? The real answer likely falls in between the two,

The defense is loaded with the majority of the starters back but the offense has some retooling with transfers at wide receiver and quarterback, and the big question of who will run the ball.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement

More Podcast!

PODCAST: 2022 UNLV Football Preview PODCAST: 2022 Boise State Football Preview PODCAST: What Happened At Mountain West Football Media Days?

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire