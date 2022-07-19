PODCAST: 2022 San Diego State Football Preview

Aztecs hoping to win a title!

New QB, new RB, and more

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 San Diego State football season. The Aztecs are back from a 12-2 West Division championship team and looking to win the title this year. They do have some replacements to fill with a new quarterback, new running back, a pair of NFL offensive linemen, and a handful of defenders to step in.

Based on history and recruiting, the Aztecs should be fine and odds are not really losing a step. It may take a moment for them to gather their footing with Virginia Tech QB transfer Braxton Burmeister taking over, a new-ish offensive line, and Chace Bell being RB1.

