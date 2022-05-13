2022 NFL Schedules: All 32 Teams
2022 NFL Schedules By Teams. The schedules for all 32 franchises
Ahead of the NFL schedule release, heres a glance at which teams will be traveling the furthest in the 2022 regular season.
The former Bears quarterback went undrafted, but will report to rookie camp with Jacksonville this week.
Arizona State College Football Preview 2022: Team breakdown, season prediction, keys to the campaign, and what you need to know
The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with former Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre, their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
The book, which is being published by National Geographic Kids, will begin with words from the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Arizona State Sun Devils Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Ball State Cardinals Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Auburn Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
It's not hard to follow the bread crumbs with this one.
After the Sixers were ousted from the playoffs, Joel Embiid said everyone expected the James Harden from Houston, but "that's not who he is anymore."
The Heat ended the Sixers' season Thursday night, and Jimmy Butler had a personal message for Joel Embiid after the big man was eliminated once again. By Adam Hermann
The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the NFC East, but were eliminated by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now it’s a fresh start for a young team, lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirriani. With the full 18-week [more]
The Cowboys will play five division winners from 2021 but the rest of the schedule is packed with punchless opponents. [Analysis]
Despite an MVP season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a 13-4 regular season record, the Packers game up short in last year’s postseason, losing to the 49ers in the Divisional Round in a low-scoring, 13-10 affair. The good news for Green Bay fans: despite some offseason hoopla, Rodgers is back, although he’ll be without star [more]
James Harden turned in a scoreless second half Thursday night in the Sixers' Game 6 loss to the Heat, then took questions on his health and future with the Sixers. By Noah Levick
Gino Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots and one of the greatest players in the history of the American Football League, has died at the age of 89. A wide receiver, defensive back and kicker, played all 10 of the AFL’s seasons before it merged with the NFL, and never missed a game [more]
The Jets' full schedule for the 2022 NFL season is out. Here are game-by-game predictions of how things will go...