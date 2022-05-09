PODCAST: 2022 NFL Draft Recap

How did the Mountain West fare in the NFL Draft?

Who earned a good landing spot?

Jeremy and Matt are back with a belated NFL Draft recap show (blame Jeremy for being slow this week) and how the Mountain West players fit into their new NFL homes. Who was drafted and not drafted. We go over the surprise picks and what free agent pick ups could find their way onto a 53-man roster once the season begins this fall.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

