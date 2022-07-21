PODCAST: 2022 Nevada Football Preview

A lot of new faces in Reno

Expectations should be tempered for Nevada

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack season. This year for the Wolf Pack will be an interesting one with a new head coach in Ken Wilson and their former head coach Jay Norvell leaving for a job within the conference.

There were a lot of transfers so there will be a bunch of new faces on this Wolf Pack team. That includes a new quarterback, a brand new wide receiver room, and an offensive line. This will be a long year but there is hope with a solid running back and secondary group.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

