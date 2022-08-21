PODCAST: 2022 New Mexico Football Preview

Will there be tangible improvement

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Is this the Lobos year?

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the upcoming New Mexico football season. Believe it or not, there was some good things for the Lobos this past year and especially so on its defense. There are a number of returning starters on that side of the ball and they should be even better this year.

The offense needs a new running back and quarterback and fingers are crossed that the offensive line holds up. There is some returning pass catching talent and maybe enough to be dangerous

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement

More Podcast!

PODCAST: 2022 San Jose State Football Preview PODCAST: 2022 UNLV Football Preview PODCAST: 2022 Boise State Football Preview

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire