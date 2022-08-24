PODCAST: 2022 Mega Mountain West Football Preview

PODCAST: 2022 New Mexico Football Preview

Will there be tangible improvement

Is this the Lobos year?

Jeremy and Matt are back to catch up on some news over fall camp news, hot takes, predictions and a whole lot more in our mega preview heading into the 2022 Mountain West football season.

We also answer some questions and rank the hot takes that we gave each other and also from listeners as well.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

