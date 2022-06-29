PODCAST: 2022 Fresno State Football Preview

Will the Bulldogs get over the hump?

New, old coach is back

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 Fresno State football team that has a chance to be a conference contender and possibly more.

The offense is elite with arguably the best QB/WR combo in the league and a capable to really good running back group. The defense is a solid group as well and even elite in the back seven.

There are going to be some high expectations for the second tour of Jeff Tedford.

