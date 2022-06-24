PODCAST: 2022 Colorado State Football Preview

Rams have a new head cocah

Jay Norvell moves within the league

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 Colorado State football season. The Rams have the chance to be the most interesting team in the Mountain West with a new head coach in Jay Norvell who comes over from Nevada. The Norvell hire was a shrewd but an amazing move from the higher ups at the Rams.

A lot of players followed Norvell from Nevada, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Rams do need a quarterback, running back, and strengthening the offensive line. There is talent there but a few question marks with transfers. Defensively, they bring in the DC Freddie Banks from Montana State and led a defense that was one of the best at that level.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

