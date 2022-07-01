PODCAST: 2022 Cardinals opponent preview – Chiefs, Raiders

We have the second of six 2022 opponent previews for your listening pleasure. Our last edition of the podcast was about the Arizona Cardinals’ six games and three opponents in the NFC West. In this episode of the podcast, I spoke with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman and Raiders Wire managing editor Marcus Mosher to discuss the 2021 season, this offseason and the outlook for 2022 for both the Kansas City Chiefs and las Vegas Raiders. They are the first two AFC West opponents the Cardinals face and are their first two opponents of the 2022 season.

We even get a little insight to center Rodney Hudson, who had played for the Raiders before being traded to the Cardinals last offseason and now whose future is uncertain with the team.

We have Part 2 of the AFC opponent previews coming next week. Enjoy this episode!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the approximate timestamps for the two interviews.

(1:00) The Chiefs’ 2021 season, recent offseason moves and outlook for 2022 with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman

(36:00) The Raiders’ 2021 season, recent offseason moves and outlook for 2022 with Raiders Wire managing editor Marcus Mosher

