PODCAST: 2022 Boise State Football Preview

Broncos are looking to bounce back after a down year.

What’s next for Boise State in 2022?

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the upcoming Boise State football season. The Broncos had a down year in 2021 with a 7-5 record. This 2022 season, the Broncos look to bounce back and compete for a division and conference title.

The big questions are if the offensive line can be cohesive, running back health and who will step up at wide receiver to replace those who moved on. Also, this Broncos staff had a lot of turnover and that is something to watch as well.

