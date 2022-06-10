PODCAST: 2022 Air Force Football Preview
PODCAST: 2022 Air Force Football Preview
Air Force looking for a conference title
Contact/Follow @MWCwire
Falcons to contend?
Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 Air Force football season. The key players are back on offense with FB Brad Roberts and QB Haaziq Daniels to lead an offense that should be quite good. The Falcons do need to find another running back and a wide receiver and/or tight end to be that deep threat.
The defense has some holes to replace but it has been an above-average unit over the past few years withing the league and that side of the ball has had some good years which likely will continue.
You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!
More Podcast!
PODCAST: 2022 Hawaii Football Preview
PODCAST: 2022 Wyoming Football Preview
PODCAST: Ranking Mountain West Position Rankings