PODCAST: 2022 Air Force Football Preview

Air Force looking for a conference title

Falcons to contend?

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2022 Air Force football season. The key players are back on offense with FB Brad Roberts and QB Haaziq Daniels to lead an offense that should be quite good. The Falcons do need to find another running back and a wide receiver and/or tight end to be that deep threat.

The defense has some holes to replace but it has been an above-average unit over the past few years withing the league and that side of the ball has had some good years which likely will continue.

