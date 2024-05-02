Podcast #101 – BikeRumor Recaps the Best of Sea Otter Classic 2024

otter-recap-2-podcast-interview

Pull up a chair and sit in as the Bikerumor team recaps their most memorable times at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic. The group covers their favorite products, events, and experiences. This episode dives deeper and behind the scenes of our Sea Otter Classic posts from the event.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like hanging out for a week with the Bikerumor team in Monterey, CA — this is it, jokes and all. Enjoy!

