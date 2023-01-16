Pod: Wild Card weekend recap

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Pat Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) break down the entire weekend Wild Card slate, beginning with the 49ers' convincing win over the Seahawks.

They then dig into the Jags' comeback against the Chargers before examining the Bills' close call against the Dolphins. Are the Bills' issues fixable? Are they actually “issues” at all? Beyond Buffalo, they debate the Giants' upset chances against the Eagles and Cincinnati's protection problems without LT Jonah Williams. For the eliminated teams, they evaluate whether Geno Smith will be back in Seattle and if Brandon Staley and Mike McDaniel are even good coaches.

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!