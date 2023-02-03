Pod: Way Too Early 2023 Stock Watch

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) weigh in on Tom Brady's latest retirement and Super Bowl injury issues before diving into Pat's “Seasons in Review” article. Although the article is reflecting on 2022, they use it as an excuse to look ahead to 2023.

Who is poised to be the “next Lions” as a team that suddenly becomes fantasy relevant? The Falcons are floated as one contender. Which non-playoff team will crash the postseason? Who is headed in the other direction? They get positive on the Jets, Jaguars and Panthers while going negative on the Titans, Cowboys and Cardinals. They also debate potential “surprise” contenders for next season's No. 1 overall pick.

