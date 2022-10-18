Pod: Wan'Dale and Drake's prospects

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) break down all the biggest news from Week 6, including the Bucs' continued listlessness, Kenyan Drake's pop-up day against the Giants, Wan'Dale Robinson's upside, Kyren Williams' potential and more.

They also dive into the Colts' receiver situation and the Packers' offensive struggles. They end the show by briefly touching on some of the week's lower-wattage pass catchers, including Cade Otton and Tyquan Thornton.

