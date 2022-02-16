Pod: Looking forward on Akers, Burrow and more

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) break down the fallout from Super Bowl LVI, including Cam Akers and Joe Burrow’s 2022 fantasy prospects. They also evaluate Odell Beckham’s impending free agency in light of his torn ACL, and debate whether Aaron Donald and Sean McVay are actually serious about retiring.

They then briefly touch on Carson Wentz’s situation with the Colts before diving into Pat’s “Seasons In Review” article that was posted this week on NBC Sports EDGE.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!